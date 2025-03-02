It was Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur that put Shraddha in the spotlight. As she turns a year older, we look at some of her best performances over the years

Shraddha Kapoor in Haider and Stree

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday on March 3. Daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha made her acting debut with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Teen Patti. However, it was Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur that put her in the spotlight. As Shraddha turns a year older, we look at some of her best performances over the years.

Must-watch movies of Shraddha Kapoor

Stree and Stree 2

Shraddha was last seen in 'Stree 2' opposite RajKummar Rao. Recently, the makers of the Stree franchise announced the release date for the third installment of this horror-comedy film. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is slated for a 2027 release. The first part was released in 2018. It followed the folklore of a woman’s spirit taking away men who pay heed to her calls, leaving behind only their clothes.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Helmed by Luv Rajan, the film marked the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor. During its trailer launch, Ranjan said, "Love is a complicated subject, but why not have some fun while we try and unravel relationships in today's world.”

Chhichhore

'Chhichhore' is a movie full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life.

The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant Singh Rajput) and his college buddies which includes Shraddha Kapoor. It showcases how their lives undergo major changes after they all graduate. One part of the film shows the friends in their college and how they strive to win a competition and the second part features them all grown up. The gang, which gets separated after college, reunites years later in a hospital when Sushant and Shraddha’s son meets with an accident. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the comedy-drama film received a lot of praise and positive feedback from the audience and the critics.

Haseena Parkar

'Haseena Parkar' was Shraddha's first biopic in which she got an extreme makeover to bear an uncanny resemblance to Dawood Ibrahim's beloved sister. The film’s story revolves around the dramatic life of Dawood Ibrahim's sister, who was formerly known as 'The Queen of Mumbai'. Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor was seen portraying Dawood Ibrahim.

Haider

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the play 'Hamlet' by William Shakespeare is adapted for the screen. Following the journey of a young guy who returns to Kashmir after learning of his father's disappearance. Not only does he hear that his father has been jailed by security agents for harbouring militants, but his mother is also in a relationship with his very own uncle. Intense tension ensues between mother and son as both deal with the news of their father's death. Soon after learning that his uncle is guilty of the horrific murder, Haider (Played by Shahid Kapoor) embarks on a trip to avenge his father's death. Tabu portrayed the role of stepmother Ghazala, a woman who is a wife torn between her idealistic husband and her opportunistic brother-in-law.

Ek Villain

The story of the film revolves around Guru Divekar (played by Sidharth Malhotra), a small-town goon, who falls in love with the free-spirited Aisha (played by Shraddha). In a parallel story, the audience is introduced to the villain Rakesh Mahadkar (played by Riteish Deshmukh), an unsuccessful man who is constantly nagged and ridiculed by his wife. He vents out his frustration by ruthlessly murdering women, who are rude to him.

Aashiqui 2

Helmed by Mohit Suri, 'Aashiqui 2', which was a sequel to the 1990 hit 'Aashiqui', was one of the biggest hits of 2013, where Shraddha shared screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur. Shraddha essayed the role of Aarohi Keshav Shirke, a small-town girl and aspiring singer who becomes a successful playback artist. Aditya, on the other hand, played the role of Rahul Jaykara, a successful playback singer whose career gets staggered because of his alcohol addiction.

(With inputs from ANI)