Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic police want food delivery apps to blacklist errant e-bike delivery men
Mumbai: Residents left choking and gasping after builder explodes dust bomb in Andheri
Torres investment scam: Lab tests confirm jewels presented to investors were fake
Mumbai: Wet-lease workers’ protest impacts 210 BEST bus services
Mumbai: Woman who obtained BMC job with fake documents gets bail
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Hindi Medium fame Saket Chaudhary to direct Nagin Nikhil Dwivedi shares glimpse of script

Hindi Medium fame Saket Chaudhary to direct Nagin; Nikhil Dwivedi shares glimpse of script

Updated on: 14 January,2025 12:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has generated excitement by sharing a picture of the script of his upcoming film Nagin, which will be directed by Saket Chaudhary

Hindi Medium fame Saket Chaudhary to direct Nagin; Nikhil Dwivedi shares glimpse of script

Saket Chaudhary, Nagin script Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Hindi Medium fame Saket Chaudhary to direct Nagin; Nikhil Dwivedi shares glimpse of script
x
00:00

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has certainly created a buzz with his previous film, CTRL. Leaving everyone stunned with its path-breaking concept, Nikhil, as a producer, delivered a film that struck the right chord with audiences. Now, he is gearing up for his next project and has already generated excitement by sharing a picture of the script of his upcoming film Nagin, a Saket Chaudhary directorial. 


Nagin: An epic tale of love and sacrifice 


Nikhil Dwivedi took to his social media to share a glimpse of the script for his upcoming film, Nagin on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. With this, anticipation for yet another incredible film from Nikhil Dwivedi has reached new heights. We can't wait to see him bring this project to life. Saket Chaudhary is known for directing Hindi Medium which starred Irrfan Khan. He also worked as the writer for Pyaar Ke Side Effects and has co-written Asoka which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor.


Shraddha Kapoor roped in to play Nagin

For those unversed, Shraddha, had been roped in for the film 5 years ago. The Stree 2 star had tweeted back then, "It's an absolute delight for me to play a nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring, and idolising Sridevi Ma'am's 'Nagina' and 'Nigahen', and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It's like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience.” Not just that, Vishal Furia or Chhorii fame was to direct the project that was billed as a trilogy. 

Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.

Shraddha Kapoor’s work front 

Meanwhile, 2024 was an incredible year for Shraddha Kapoor, as ‘Stree 2’ raced ahead of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ to become the biggest hit in Hindi cinema before it was beaten by the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

Recently, the makers of the 'Stree' franchise announced the release date of the third installment of this horror-comedy film. It will be directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is slated to release in 2027.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

naagin shraddha kapoor nikhil dwivedi Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK