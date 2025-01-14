Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has generated excitement by sharing a picture of the script of his upcoming film Nagin, which will be directed by Saket Chaudhary

Saket Chaudhary, Nagin script Pic/Instagram

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has certainly created a buzz with his previous film, CTRL. Leaving everyone stunned with its path-breaking concept, Nikhil, as a producer, delivered a film that struck the right chord with audiences. Now, he is gearing up for his next project and has already generated excitement by sharing a picture of the script of his upcoming film Nagin, a Saket Chaudhary directorial.

Nagin: An epic tale of love and sacrifice

Nikhil Dwivedi took to his social media to share a glimpse of the script for his upcoming film, Nagin on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. With this, anticipation for yet another incredible film from Nikhil Dwivedi has reached new heights. We can't wait to see him bring this project to life. Saket Chaudhary is known for directing Hindi Medium which starred Irrfan Khan. He also worked as the writer for Pyaar Ke Side Effects and has co-written Asoka which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor roped in to play Nagin

For those unversed, Shraddha, had been roped in for the film 5 years ago. The Stree 2 star had tweeted back then, "It's an absolute delight for me to play a nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring, and idolising Sridevi Ma'am's 'Nagina' and 'Nigahen', and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It's like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience.” Not just that, Vishal Furia or Chhorii fame was to direct the project that was billed as a trilogy.

It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.✨💜@Nikhil_Dwivedi @FuriaVishal @saffronbrdmedia — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 28, 2020

Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.

Shraddha Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, 2024 was an incredible year for Shraddha Kapoor, as ‘Stree 2’ raced ahead of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ to become the biggest hit in Hindi cinema before it was beaten by the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

Recently, the makers of the 'Stree' franchise announced the release date of the third installment of this horror-comedy film. It will be directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is slated to release in 2027.