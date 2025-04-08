Breaking News
Shraddha Kapoor shares a laugh with Stree director Amar Kaushik after his 'chudail' remark sparks backlash

Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shraddha Kapoor and Amar Kaushik were seen happily posing at a Bollywood party. This comes a day after Kaushik was slammed for his chudail comment on Shraddha

Shraddha Kapoor shares a laugh with Stree director Amar Kaushik after his 'chudail' remark sparks backlash

Shraddha Kapoor and Amar Kaushik (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Shraddha Kapoor shares a laugh with Stree director Amar Kaushik after his 'chudail' remark sparks backlash
Filmmaker Amar Kaushik, who helmed movies like Stree and Bhediya, was recently slammed by netizens after he spoke about Shraddha Kapoor's casting in the film. He had recalled a story of producer Dinesh Vijan comparing Shraddha's laugh to that of a witch, which made her the perfect choice for the horror-comedy. However, the comment was met with backlash from the actress’s fans.


All good with Shraddha and Amar


Amid the criticism, Shraddha Kapoor and Amar Kaushik were seen reuniting at a party hosted by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films to celebrate the success of films backed by the production house, including Stree 2. Shraddha and Amar posed together on the red carpet at the star-studded event. The two were seen standing with their arms around each other’s shoulders, talking and cracking up. Their laughter and happiness made it clear they were unaffected by the chatter surrounding them—proving that all is well between the two.


What Did Amar Kaushik Say?

In an interview with Komal Nahta, Amar shared how Shraddha came on board. He credited Dinesh for suggesting her name and revealed what made them feel she was perfect for the role.

He said, "Shraddha ki casting puri ki puri Dinesh Vijan ko jaati hai. Woh Shraddha ke saath kisi flight mein aa rahe the, aur flight mein unko mili thi." (“The credit for Shraddha’s casting goes entirely to Dinesh Vijan. He was on a flight with Shraddha and met her there.”)

He further added, "Toh unhone bola, Amar, woh jab hasti hai na toh ekdum Stree ki tarah, ekdum chudail ki tarah hasti hai. Sorry Shraddha. Aisa kuch bola tha unhone... chudail bola tha ya kuch aur, I’m not sure. Toh main jab unhe mila toh sabse pehle maine unko bola—haso." (“He said to me, ‘Amar, when she laughs, she laughs exactly like Stree, like a witch. Sorry Shraddha.’ He said something like that—I don’t remember if it was ‘witch’ or something else. When I met her, the first thing I told her was: laugh.”)

Shraddha fans hit back at Amar

Although Kaushik mentioned it was meant as a light-hearted joke, many fans didn’t take it lightly.

One user wrote on X, “Whether you’re a fan of Shraddha or not, this is utterly disgusting and disrespectful. To speak about your leading lady like this at a public forum—shame!”

Another commented, “Hey @AmarKaushik, seems like you’ve forgotten who made #Stree2 a hit! When you need hype, you’re all about @ShraddhaKapoor, but behind the scenes, you’re mocking her? Not cool. Show some respect to the talent that brings you success.”

 

shraddha kapoor Stree 2 amar kaushik dinesh vijan bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

