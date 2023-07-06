As per the latest reports, Shraddha Kapoor is being considered for the female lead in Kartik Aaryan's sports drama 'Chandu Champion'

Shraddha Kapoor to be part of Chandu Champion, say reports

Shraddha Kapoor to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion'?

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. The actor has just announced his upcoming project, 'Chandu Champion,' directed by Kabir Khan.

As per the latest reports, Shraddha Kapoor is being considered for the female lead in the sports drama. According to Bollywood Hungama, Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan are looking for a leading lady and are interested in Shraddha playing the role. The actress is also interested in the idea. As per the report, Sajid and Shraddha are now in negotiations and working out the details.

Sajid Nadiadwala, Kartik Aaryan, and Kabir Khan are coming together to bring a massive entertainer to large-scale production. It is based on an extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the lead character of Chandu.

If the reports regarding Shraddha joining the team are true then this film will mark as her first collaboration with Kartik Aaryan. Kartik was, however, seen making a cameo in Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'.

According to reports, 'Chandu Champion' is a sports drama. However, several components in the picture are said to require VFX, thus the filmmaker will devote a significant amount of time to post-production. It is set to be released in theatres on June 14, 2024.

Kartik's leading lady has yet to be cast in the film. On the work front, Kartik also has Anurag Basu's 'Aashiqui 3' in his kitty. This will be his first collaboration with the filmmaker. Kartik Aaryan was last seen in 'Satyaprem ki Katha' alongside Kiara Advani. The film is doing well at the box office.

Shraddha, on the other hand, is preparing for 'Stree 2' alongside Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and others. The actress was recently seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The story of the film revolves around a boy, Mickey. A careless businessman and womaniser who helps couples break up. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience