Shraddha Kapoor wishes "all the best" to her cousin Zanai Bhosle for her debut in cinema world

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle is all set to make her cinematic debut. Actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a special post to welcome her cousin to the films

Picture Courtesy/Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle is all set to make her cinematic debut. Actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a special post to welcome her cousin to the films.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle is all set to make her cinematic debut. Actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a special post to welcome her cousin to the films.

On Monday, Shraddha took to her Instagram stories and posted a cute picture with Zanai along with a note.

The note read, "Meri behen filmon mein aane vaali hai hum sab ko entertain karne. She will be playing Rani Sai Bai in a cinematic tribute #ThePrideOfBharat. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. All the best toh banta hai."

Shraddha Kapoor's maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, was the first cousin of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

The young girl will be seen essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wife Rani Sai Bhonsale in filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh's 'The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'.

Announcing the debut of Zanai, Asha Bhosle took to X and wrote, "I am truly overjoyed to see my lovely granddaughter @ZanaiBhosle joining the cinema world in the upcoming grand epic #ThePrideofBharat Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I sincerely hope that she claims her destined position in cinematic history and wish her and @thisissandeeps all the very best."

Sandeep Ssingh also expressed his happiness in having Zanai in his film.

He said, "l feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkarji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosaleji's granddaughter. She is a proud Bhosle, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has an ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai."

He added, "As Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bai had contributed immensely to his growth as a king and a human being."

The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being made on a massive scale and will be released on February 19, 2026, which is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

The film marks Sandeep Singh's theatrical directorial debut and is presented by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios.

Talking about Shraddha's work front, she was last seen in director Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She will be next seen in the horror comedy film 'Stree 2' alongside RajKummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role.

The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in last April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024.

