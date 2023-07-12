Shraddha Kapoor's hilarious response to Kim Kardashian's mirror selfie leaves fans in splits!

Check out Shraddha's Witty Comment and Her Upcoming Stree Sequel Shoot in Chanderi

In the world of social media, unexpected interactions and reactions often make headlines. Recently, Kim Kardashian's mirror selfie with a mysterious woman sent fans into a frenzy, speculating if it was a promotional stunt for the hit movie Stree. Responding to the viral picture, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, known for her infectious sense of humor, took to social media to share a hilarious comment.

Kim Kardashian's mirror selfie, which has been circulating on various platforms, sparked curiosity among fans who couldn't help but wonder about the connection to Stree. The enigmatic image quickly garnered attention, with fans speculating and discussing the possible tie-in.

In response to the buzz, Shraddha Kapoor, who is set to star in the sequel of Stree, joined the conversation with her trademark wit. Taking to her social media accounts, the talented actress shared a hilarious comment, saying, "Woh Stree hai... Woh kahin bhi pohonch sakti hai (sic.)" (Translation: "That's Stree... She can be anywhere"). Shraddha's playful remark added a humorous twist to the ongoing speculation, leaving fans in splits.

While her online antics entertained her followers, Shraddha Kapoor has been busy with her upcoming projects. Recently, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, all set to jet off to Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of the highly anticipated Stree sequel. Excitement has been building among her fans, eager to witness Shraddha's new avatar in this much-awaited installment.

As she embarks on this new cinematic journey, Shraddha Kapoor continues to showcase her versatility and infectious energy, endearing herself to fans both on and off the screen. With her lighthearted response to Kim Kardashian's mirror selfie, she once again proved her ability to connect with her audience through humor and relatability.

As fans eagerly await further updates on the Stree sequel and Shraddha Kapoor's future projects, the actress's playful online presence and candid moments are a testament to her down-to-earth nature. With each new venture, she manages to capture the hearts of fans while simultaneously impressing audiences with her acting prowess. With each new venture, she manages to capture the hearts of fans while simultaneously impressing audiences with her acting prowess.