Shreya Ghoshal and Arabic popstar Saad Lamjarred come together for a musical delight

Anshul Garg is currently rising through the ranks of the Indian music business. Under his label, Desi Music Factory, he has released some of the most hit tracks. This year, he made his cinematic album debut with the soundtrack of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee. He is now preparing to introduce another first to the Hindi music market.

Anshul's latest produced song 'Guli Mata' features Shreya Ghoshal and Arabic popstar Saad Lamjarred. It's a beautiful song with a multilingual framework, combined with the voices of two incredible vocalists from different areas of the world.

While Shreya Ghoshal is one of India's greatest vocalists and most sought-after musicians, Saad Lamjarred's work represents a significant portion of the Arabic music industry. He is a well-known actor as well as a fantastic vocalist. His official music video for 'LM3ALLEM' has received over 1 billion views on YouTube.

'Guli Mata' is a musical treat, and its music video stars Saad Lamjarred and Indian actress Jennifer Winget, making it an audio-visual spectacle, most likely the first of its type. The song contains Shreya and Saad's voices, while the lyrics were co-written by Mohamed Al Maghribi (Arabic lyrics) and Rana Sotal (Hindi lyrics). Mehdi Mozayine and Rajat Nagpal co-wrote the soundtrack.

Jennifer Winget is an Indian actress who works largely in Hindi television and Hindi cinema. She began her career as a child actor in the 1995 film ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’ and made her television debut in 2002 with ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’. With her roles as Kumud Sundari Desai in ‘Saraswatichandra’, Maya Mehrotra in ‘Beyhadh’, and Zoya Siddiqui in ‘Bepannah’, Winget established herself as one of India's leading actresses.

Shreya Ghoshal, on the other hand, is one of India's most prolific and successful vocalists, known for her great vocal range. She has recorded songs for films and albums in a variety of Indian languages, and she has won several awards, including four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, two BFJA Awards, seven Filmfare Awards, and ten Filmfare Awards South. She recently made headlines due to the controversy over Karan Johar's failure to acknowledge her when discussing his ‘Dream Team’.