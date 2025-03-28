Shreya Ghoshal will be concluding her All Hearts Tour in her homecity -Mumbai on May 10. The National award winning singer made the announcement on her Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal

After an extraordinary global journey, Shreya Ghoshal’s record-breaking All Hearts Tour is finally making its much-anticipated homecoming to Mumbai on 10th May. With over 40+ sold-out concerts and 2,00,000+ hearts touched worldwide, this tour has set a new benchmark in live music, and now, Mumbai is set to witness the magic of her unparalleled voice.

Shreya Ghoshal to perform in Mumbai

Sharing the announcement, Shreya shared on social media, “Mumbai... it's finally happening!! The All Hearts Tour is coming home, and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce that we're bringing the magic to my very own city — Mumbai! From city to city, your love has been overwhelming, and now it's time to feel that same energy with my home crowd. I've dreamt of this moment — singing my heart out, surrounded by familiar faces and the vibrant spirit of this incredible city. Let's make it a night to remember."

About the All Hearts Tour

Hailed as the voice that heals the soul, Shreya Ghoshal promises an enchanting evening filled with melody, nostalgia, and pure musical brilliance. Fans will be treated to a mesmerizing setlist featuring timeless classics like Mere Dholna, soul-stirring renditions of recent hits like Ve Kamleya, and a journey through the most beloved songs of her illustrious career. Whether it's her heartfelt romantic ballads, mesmerizing classical performances, or high-energy chartbusters, this concert is set to be an emotional and unforgettable experience for every music lover.

The All Hearts Tour is not just about the music—it’s a spectacle of world-class technical production, breathtaking visuals, dynamic lighting, and stunning special effects. Every element is curated to create an immersive experience that enhances the magic of Shreya’s soulful, heart-touching vocals.

For Mumbai, this is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of music, emotions, and the voice that has been the soundtrack of millions of lives. As one of India’s most cherished and celebrated singers, Shreya Ghoshal continues to captivate hearts, evoke deep emotions, and create timeless musical memories.

Mumbai, get ready for a night of magic on 10th May—an evening of soul-stirring melodies, unforgettable moments, and a celebration of music like never before!