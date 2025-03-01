Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents up in arms to save 1208-tree Mira Road garden
Two linked to New India Co-operative Bank scam ‘have left country’
Pune rape case: How cops hunted down Swargate rapist
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 trial train reaches Cuffe Parade station
Mumbai: Final obstacle cleared as Sion bridge demolition gains pace
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shreya Ghoshal warns fans after X account stays hacked over two weeks No response from team

Shreya Ghoshal warns fans after X account stays hacked over two weeks: No response from team'

Updated on: 01 March,2025 12:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shreya Ghoshal took to her Instagram handle to warn fans against engaging with her X handle. She said that the account has been hacked since February 13

Shreya Ghoshal warns fans after X account stays hacked over two weeks: No response from team'

Shreya Ghoshal

Listen to this article
Shreya Ghoshal warns fans after X account stays hacked over two weeks: No response from team'
x
00:00

Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram on Saturday morning to warn her fans about her X account being hacked. She revealed that it was hacked on February 13 and has not been able to recover it since. Despite efforts, she could neither delete nor recover her account. So she took took to her Instagram handle to inform her followers and warn them against engaging with the account. 


Shreya Ghoshal warns fans about X handle


Sharing a photo on Instagram, Shreya wrote, “Hello fans and friends. My Twitter / X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried every thing in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto generated responses. I am unable to even delete my account since I can’t log in any more. Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and fishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

Shreya Ghoshal bats for beating obesity

The singer was recently chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the influential figures to speak about combating obesity and leading healthy lifestyle. Taking part in the initiative, Ghoshal posted a video wherein she said, “Our Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji has started a fantastic campaign called Anti-Obesity. It is the need of the hour as our country is rapidly growing and making its mark globally. It starts with getting our health in order. Let’s pledge to eat right, reduce oil consumption, cut down on sugar, eat nutritious food, consume seasonal food, and provide young children with more nutritious food. This is the greatest wealth we can have in our lives. So, let’s make small changes at home and create a big impact in our country.”

She captioned the post, "Truly honored to be a part of the #antiobesity #fightobesity campaign promoting wellness and a balanced lifestyle, led by our honorable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji... Let’s step up and work towards a fitter India, for it’s the real wealth we can leave for future generations.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shreya ghoshal Entertainment News Twitter bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK