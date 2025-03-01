Shreya Ghoshal took to her Instagram handle to warn fans against engaging with her X handle. She said that the account has been hacked since February 13

Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal warns fans after X account stays hacked over two weeks: No response from team'

Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram on Saturday morning to warn her fans about her X account being hacked. She revealed that it was hacked on February 13 and has not been able to recover it since. Despite efforts, she could neither delete nor recover her account. So she took took to her Instagram handle to inform her followers and warn them against engaging with the account.

Shreya Ghoshal warns fans about X handle

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Shreya wrote, “Hello fans and friends. My Twitter / X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried every thing in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto generated responses. I am unable to even delete my account since I can’t log in any more. Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and fishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe.”

Shreya Ghoshal bats for beating obesity

The singer was recently chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the influential figures to speak about combating obesity and leading healthy lifestyle. Taking part in the initiative, Ghoshal posted a video wherein she said, “Our Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji has started a fantastic campaign called Anti-Obesity. It is the need of the hour as our country is rapidly growing and making its mark globally. It starts with getting our health in order. Let’s pledge to eat right, reduce oil consumption, cut down on sugar, eat nutritious food, consume seasonal food, and provide young children with more nutritious food. This is the greatest wealth we can have in our lives. So, let’s make small changes at home and create a big impact in our country.”

She captioned the post, "Truly honored to be a part of the #antiobesity #fightobesity campaign promoting wellness and a balanced lifestyle, led by our honorable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji... Let’s step up and work towards a fitter India, for it’s the real wealth we can leave for future generations.”

