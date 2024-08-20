Shreyas Talpade wrote, "I’ve become aware of a viral post claiming my demise. While I understand that humor has its place, when it's misused, it can cause real harm"

Shreyas Talpade Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Shreyas Talpade reacts to his death rumours: ‘Don’t joke around at the cost of others’ x 00:00

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, who suffered a heart attack in 2023, took to X and reacted to the false news surrounding his death. The ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor assured everyone that he is alive and also warned trolls for spreading misinformation in a bid to chase engagement on social media.

Shreyas wrote on X, “Dear All, I want to assure everyone that I am ALIVE, HAPPY, and HEALTHY. I’ve become aware of a viral post claiming my demise. While I understand that humor has its place, when it's misused, it can cause real harm. What may have started as a joke by someone, is now creating unnecessary worry and playing with the emotions of those who care about me, especially my family.”

He continued, “My little daughter, who goes to school every day, is already anxious about my well-being, constantly asking questions and seeking reassurance. This false news only deepens her fears, forcing her to confront more questions from her peers and teachers, stirring up emotions that we’ve been trying to manage as a family.”

Shreyas further wrote, “To those pushing this content further, I ask you to pause and consider the impact. Many people have genuinely prayed for my well-being, and it’s disheartening to see humor used in a way that can hurt sentiments, cause distress to my loved ones, and disrupt our lives. When you spread such rumors, it doesn't just affect the person targeted—it also affects their family, especially young children who might not fully understand the situation but feel the emotional toll nonetheless.”

“I am deeply grateful to all who have checked in on me during this time. Your concern and love mean the world to me. To the trolls, I have a simple request: please stop. Don’t joke around at the cost of others and don’t do this to anyone else. I wouldn’t want anything like this to happen to you ever so please be sensitive. Chasing engagement and likes should never come at the expense of others' feelings,” he added.

On the work front, Shreyas will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’. Based on the period when an emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Kangana as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film will be released on September 6.