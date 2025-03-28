Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shreyas Talpade has been named in a fraud case related to a multi crore scam

Shreyas Talpade has been named in a fraud case related to a multi-crore scam

Updated on: 28 March,2025 10:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

A major fraud case has been registered against 15 individuals, including Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, for allegedly duping people out of crores under the guise of a chit fund scheme

Shreyas Talpade has been named in a fraud case related to a multi-crore scam

Shreyas Talpade. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Shreyas Talpade has been named in a fraud case related to a multi-crore scam
x
00:00

A major fraud case has been registered against 15 individuals, including Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, for allegedly duping people out of crores under the guise of a chit fund scheme.


According to reports, the accused were running a company named ‘The Loni Urban Multistate Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Limited,’ which promised villagers lucrative returns on their investments. Agents of the company allegedly lured hundreds of people by assuring them that their money would double in a short span. However, after collecting crores from unsuspecting villagers, the company reportedly shut down operations and fled the district. The fraudulent scheme had been operational in Mahoba for the past ten years before coming under legal scrutiny.


Authorities have registered a case at the Srinagar police station, and an investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the scam. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.


This is not the first time Shreyas Talpade has been accused of fraud. Last month, an FIR was registered against him and actor Alok Nath in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping investors of over Rs. 9 crores. Alok Nath and Shreyas Talpade, along with five members of a credit cooperative society, were booked in a fraud case at Gomti Nagar Police Station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Previously, they, along with 11 others, were implicated in a similar case in Sonipat, Haryana, connected to a multi-level marketing fraud. The controversy centers around a cooperative society that had been soliciting investments for six years, assuring high returns. Reports suggest that Alok Nath and Shreyas Talpade had promoted the investment schemes of the society, lending credibility to the fraudulent operation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shreyas will next be seen in the upcoming comedy, "Housefull 5." The film stars an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, and Chunky Pandey.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shreyas talpade bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK