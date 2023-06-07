Breaking News
Shreyas Talpade: I was the second choice for most of my films

Updated on: 07 June,2023 09:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

In the video, Shreyas thanked the stars for rejecting these roles as that paved a way for these opportunities to reach him

Shreyas Talpade. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his work in 'Kaun Pravin Tambe', 'Iqbal', 'Om Shanti Om' and the 'Golmaal' franchise, shared how all of his roles were given to him as a second choice after someone else had said no to them. He made the revelation recently on his YouTube channel Ninerasas. In the video, Shreyas thanked the stars for rejecting these roles as that paved a way for these opportunities to reach him.


He said: "I am so happy that I have got these opportunities, and I don't think that who was the first choice matters. If it's written in my destiny, it is bound to come to me, and I keep this positive outlook towards everything in life." Shreyas is currently looking forward to being seen in upcoming movies Emergency, Kartam Bhuktam, and Single Salmaa. Another one of his amazing series is Majhi Tujhi Reshimgaath.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


