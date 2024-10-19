As Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene completed 25 years of marriage, the latter shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring throwback pictures and videos of the couple alongside a note

Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene

Listen to this article Dr Shriram Nene looks back at 25 years of married life with Madhuri Dixit x 00:00

Years filled with love

ADVERTISEMENT

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Shriram Nene, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Marking the occasion, Shriram shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring throwback pictures and videos of the couple alongside a note. “To my soulmate and eternal sweetheart, happiest 25th anniversary. You are the most gorgeous woman on the planet to me in all ways, with the kindest soul and most beautiful smile. Almost half of our lives we have spent together, creating memories, raising kids, having fun, and creating impact. They have been the best years of our lives. I look forward to infinite and beyond with you,” he shared. Fans flooded the post with warm wishes. From their wedding pictures to their candid romantic moments, the video montage beautifully captures the couple’s journey of love over the years.

Guneet backs Manoj’s film

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain have joined the upcoming movie, The Fable, as executive producers. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, the film is set to premiere in India at the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image Film Festival. Monga shared, “We’re excited to bring The Fable to MAMI 2024. It’s refreshing to watch an Indian film with global appeal that goes against all the grains and constraints many are tied to. The Fable, by the incredibly talented director Raam Reddy, magically captures the soul of our Himalayan hills.”

Names out

The makers of the upcoming streaming reality show Million Dollar Listing have announced the names of the six realtors who will be seen leading the charge and packing a punch of solid real estate deals on the unscripted show. The show is the Indian adaptation of the Emmy-nominated series of the same name and provides a glimpse into India’s most sought-after homes and the high-stakes world of luxury real estate. The show will feature Ankush Sayal, Hem Batra, Navdeep Khanuja, Karuna Gidwani, Deepti Mallik, and Prajesh Bhatia. In each edition, the series will follow the lives of the cities’ best and most aggressive real estate professionals as they navigate the high-stakes world of selling multi-million-dollar properties in exclusive neighbourhoods.

Treat it like a brand

As the National Award-winning film Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006) re-released in theatres yesterday, producers Raaj and Savita Hiremath revealed that they wanted to “turn the film into a brand”. The duo, who come from an advertising background, placed their bet on a story devoid of glamour. Savita shared, “When we sat on the story, because we understood products and brands and their value propositions very well, we were trying to create a brand. It was not a film. So, if we have to create a brand, [we thought about] what should go into it? It needed to entertain people, be cost effective, make money, and live longer.” The film has the highest repeat value in actor Anupam Kher’s filmography of over 200 movies, as revealed by the actor.

Let the games begin

After having consistently aced her social media game, Deepika Padukone has now stepped into the world of gaming. Yesterday, the actor took to Instagram to share an animated video of a gaming character donning outfits reminiscent of her own. She wrote in the caption, “The wait is over, gamers! Step into the battlegrounds with exclusive Deepika Padukone-themed outfits, skins, and surprises! Ready to dominate in style? Then get ready to #SlayTheGame (sic).” The Indian gaming industry stands at US$740 million with more than 300 million gamers. As of 2021, it was one of the top five mobile gaming markets in the world. Her collaboration with a gaming brand signals a new dawn for the star, who recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Ranveer Singh.

Karan’s next

Karan Johar’s next is a film inspired by the life of C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire to uncover the truth about the horrific Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Yesterday, the makers released the poster announcing the release date of the untitled film. Johar’s production house shared a poster and wrote, “An untold story, an unheard truth. Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday—this film is releasing on March 14.”

Play with words

Sidharth Malhotra culminated the week with some motivational lines by Wayne Dyer. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a thought-provoking quote attributed to the renowned author. “If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change,” he wrote, inviting positive comments from his fans who appreciated his words. On the work front, the actor is speculatively collaborating with his wife, Kiara Advani, for an upcoming love story.