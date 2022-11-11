Moms know best

Shriya, who reprises her role in Drishyam 2, on how motherhood influenced her on-screen portrayal

Drishyam 2

The longer you play a role, the more familiar you become with the character. In a way, it’s true for Shriya Saran, who reprises her role of Nandini Salgaonkar in Drishyam 2, seven years after the first instalment hit the screens. This time, however, she says she brought a more authentic approach to her part of Ajay Devgn’s on-screen wife who has to hold the family together while they are suspected of murder.

So, what brought on the change? “[In the years since Drishyam released], I got married, and became a mother. My daughter Radha will be two soon. Motherhood has made me a different person,” states the actor. She says she was guided by her instincts in the 2015 film. “Then, I went with my gut while portraying the mother who is protective of her daughters. In Drishyam 2, I essayed the role with feelings. As a mother, I check the side of the bed my daughter is sleeping on, [ensuring] that there is no threat to her. So, this time around, [while facing the camera], the feelings were more intense.”

It’s a joy for her to reunite with Devgn and Tabu for Abhishek Pathak’s directorial venture. “I’ve known Tabu for many years, and am fond of her. Our association goes back to when we first collaborated on the Telugu film, Chennakesava Reddy (2002).”

