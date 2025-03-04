Actress Shruti Haasan's British psychological thriller The Eye made its India premiere as the opening film of the 5th Wench Film Festival.

Shruti Haasan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Shruti Haasan on her psychological thriller The Eye: 'This film was meant for me' x 00:00

Actress Shruti Haasan's British psychological thriller The Eye made its India premiere as the opening film of the 5th Wench Film Festival. The festival, which celebrates women-led cinema, took place from February 27 to March 2. In a press release, the actress spoke about the film and shared how she has always been attracted to stories that explore "love, darkness, and self-discovery." Shruti also added that she knew the film was "meant for her" the moment she read the script.

ADVERTISEMENT

"From the moment I read the script, I knew this film was meant for me. I've always been drawn to stories that explore love, darkness, and self-discovery--concepts that resonate deeply with me. The Eye allowed me to confront those emotions on screen, and working with such an incredibly talented all-female creative team made the experience even more special. It felt like the universe had aligned to bring this opportunity my way," said Shruti in a press note.

The film was shot on location in Athens and Corfu. Following its initial screening at the London Independent Film Festival and at the Greek International Film Festival, The Eye continues to generate excitement among global audiences. The film is directed by Daphne Schmon and produced by Fingerprint Content.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever