Shutting down trolls like Sushmita Sen!

The actress keeps it classy after being trolled for dating Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen. Pic/Yogen Shah

Sushmita Sen knows how to keep it classy and won't take negativity directed at her. Her response to trolls who attacked her after reports of dating Lalit Modi surfaced, only reiterates 'once a queen always a queen.'

Here's a gist of Sushmita's Instagram post, "The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!😉😁❤️And yes I still buy them myself!"

For those living under a rock, Sushmita was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title in 1994. A successful model, actress and entrepreneur, Sushmita recently playing the lead in a critically-acclaimed and popular web series called Aarya. Mother to two adopted daughters - Renee and Alisah, Sushmita has inspired many. Yet again, she's set an example and this time for women who refused to be defined by labels given by society.