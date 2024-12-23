Breaking News
Shyam Benegal was working on 2-3 projects at the time of his death

Shyam Benegal was working on 2-3 projects at the time of his death

Updated on: 23 December,2024 08:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Despite the physical challenges that come with age, including frequent hospital visits for dialysis three times a week, Benegal remained dedicated to his passion for filmmaking

Shyam Benegal was working on 2-3 projects at the time of his death

In Pic: Shyam Benegal

Shyam Benegal was working on 2-3 projects at the time of his death
Shyam Benegal, the veteran filmmaker, passed away today at the age of 90. His daughter told Mid-Day that the ace filmmaker left for his heavenly abode on Monday evening. This news has left everyone in a state of shock. Benegal recently turned a year older on December 14. Even at the age of 90, he was quite committed to his work. Despite the physical challenges that come with age, including frequent hospital visits for dialysis three times a week, Benegal remained dedicated to his passion for filmmaking.


Shyam Bengal was working on 2-3 projects


On his 90th birthday, Shyam Benegal, in conversation with PTI, said, "I’m working on two to three projects; they are all different from one another. It’s difficult to say which one I will make. They are all for the big screen." Benegal was a pioneer of the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, creating a body of work known for its realism and social commentary.


Shyam's most recent work was the 2023 biographical Mujib: The Making of a Nation. The filmmaker, who directed path-breaking films such as Ankur, Nishant, Manthan, Bhumika, Junoon, and Mandi, turned 90 on December 14. While addressing the media on his birthday, Benegal had said, "We all grow old. I don’t do anything great on my birthday. It may be a special day, but I don’t celebrate it specifically. I cut a cake at the office with my team."

Shyam Benegal passes away in Mumbai

The filmmaker's daughter Pia Benegal told Mid-Day, "Mr. Shyam Benegal passed away today at 6:38 pm at a city hospital." He had been unwell for some time.

Shyam Benegal is often regarded as the pioneer of parallel cinema. He is widely considered one of the greatest filmmakers post-1970s. He has received several accolades, including 18 National Film Awards and a Nandi Award.

In 2005, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in the field of cinema. In 1976, he was honoured by the Indian government with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country, and in 1991, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour for his contributions to the field of arts.

