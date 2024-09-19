Siddhant praises Yudhra producers Farhan and Ritesh’s gumption for backing a relative newcomer like him despite the post-pandemic volatility

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Siddhant Chaturvedi on Yudhra: Any other producer would have backed out x 00:00

Yudhra might be Siddhant Chaturvedi’s sixth film in his eight-year career, but it was the first one he signed after his big-screen debut with Gully Boy (2019). Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani had zeroed in on him for Ravi Udyawar’s directorial venture, but with the development taking long, the actor made a request to the makers. “They were still working on the script. Meanwhile, I was offered Bunty Aur Babli 2 [2021] and Gehraiyaan [2022]. So, I told Ritesh sir, ‘You need some time to prep. For an action film, the actor needs equity. Since the responsibility on me is huge, let me go out and get some equity,’” he recalls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani

By the time the actor was ready to face the camera for Yudhra, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, the pandemic delayed the project. It, however, didn’t stop Chaturvedi’s prep. “I knew the weight of responsibility on me. I was also scared. Because of the pandemic, the industry’s commerce went upside down. In such a scenario, any other producer would’ve backed out because it’s all about the returns. But Farhan sir, Ritesh sir and Ravi sir had immense faith in me and the script.”

For this, he remains grateful to the makers. Akhtar and Sidhwani showed gumption as they backed a relatively new actor like him, just as they had in Inside Edge, Gully Boy and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023). “When the market is so volatile, they could think, ‘We are making this film with this new boy. What if it doesn’t open [well] at the box office?’ It takes guts [to bet on new talent]. That’s why Farhan sir and Ritesh sir are game changers.”

While he made his debut with a supporting role in Gully Boy, Chaturvedi has quickly graduated to lead roles. In the pipeline, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s yet-untitled production, and a Karan Johar film co-starring Triptii Dimri. “My dreams were always big, to be a Hindi film hero. At the same time, I am attached to my craft and won’t do things for the heck of it. There were films that I could have done, but I always need gravitas in the story.” In that pursuit, the actor has turned down some movies, including Brahmāstra: Part One—Shiva (2022). His criteria while choosing projects are simple. He explains, “There should be substance. I need to control my craft, the rest is not in my control.”