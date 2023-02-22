Siddharth Anand: ‘Never in my dreams did I ever imagine that Pathaan would become the first Hindi film to touch 500 crore!’

Director Siddharth Anand, who with War & now Pathaan, has proven that he is the undisputed master of his genre - action spectacles, is thrilled that he is the first Hindi film director to enter the 500 crore club

Yash Raj Films’ 'Pathaan', directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster. It is already the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with collections over 1000 crore gross. Today, it recorded an incredible feat by becoming the first Hindi film to enter the hallowed 500 crore club in India with its Hindi version.

Siddharth says, “I’m just so happy and grateful that 'Pathaan' has been entertaining people globally. To hit 1000 plus crore gross worldwide & 500 crore nett in Hindi version is simply historic and we are thankful for the love that people have showered on 'Pathaan'. As a director, I couldn’t be prouder to have made a film that is bringing joy to so many people globally.”

Siddharth admits that he wanted to deliver the all-time biggest blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema with 'Pathaan'. He says, “When we set out to make 'Pathaan' with a star-cast that we had, I knew that we were chasing the all-time biggest number but never in my dreams did I ever imagine that 'Pathaan' would become the first hindi film to touch 400 crore nett in India and now 500 crore nett! It is an unbelievable feat that is inspiring me and all of us at YRF and team to do better.”

Siddharth adds, “I know we have pushed the envelope to deliver a film that has connected with audiences worldwide. So, now I have to go the distance in every film that I make henceforth. This moment is for the entire team of 'Pathaan' to savour, for the entire Hindi film industry to savour because it is a rare, rare accomplishment.”