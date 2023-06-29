Sidharth Malhotra sets some major husband goals as he protects Kiara Advani from heavy rains

Paparazzi spotted Kiara and Sidharth leaving the theatre after watching Satyaprem Ki Katha. Due to the severe rains, Sidharth grabbed Kiara close and protected her with an umbrella.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani went for special screening of Satyaprem ki Katha. pic ()

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married this February Satyaprem ki Katha is the second collaboration Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Due to the severe rains, Sidharth grabbed Kiara close and protected her with an umbrella

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who got married this February, are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood. Every time the couple steps out in the city, they make sure to throw out serious relationship goals.

Sidharth was seen arriving with Kiara for a special screening of her film Satyaprem Ki Katha on Wednesday. Kiara's parents were also spotted at the city's celebrity screening. Sidharth and Kiara looked stunning as they went hand in hand.

After seeing the movie, the paparazzi followed them out of the theatre in the pouring rain. Kiara opted to go all desi for the special screening, wearing a white Indian dress as her loving hubby twinned with her in a colour-coordinated suit.

Paparazzi spotted Kiara and Sidharth leaving the theatre after watching Satyaprem Ki Katha. Due to the severe rains, Sidharth grabbed Kiara close and protected her with an umbrella. Sidharth protecting Kiara is one of the cutest videos on the internet today.

Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens were seen reacting to it. A user wrote, “Awwwwww beautiful couple â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ God Bless Their Relationship ðð.” Another user wrote, “They perfect example of true love bollywood most loved couple ðððð.”

A user while appreciating Sidharth’s gesture wrote, “Kaash esa husband subko mile..ðð.” While another user quipped, “Shershah ne bna di jodi.”

Meanwhile, the special screening was attended by a slew of celebrities. Celebrities such as Anil Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Tiger Shroff, Johnny Lever, and others arrived in style.

The film, directed by Sameer Vidhwans, was released today in theatres. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this is Kartik and Kiara's second collaboration. Satyaprem ki Katha is a story of Satyaprem aka Sattu (played by Kartik Aaryan) and Katha (played by Kiara Advani). The movie is touted to be a romantic comedy.

On the work front, Sidharth is slated to make his OTT debut in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi also play important parts. Yodha, starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, is also in the works. Meanwhile, Kiara’s ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ alongside Kartik Aaryan, hits the big screen today.