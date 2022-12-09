Sidharth Malhotra: 'Yodha' unveiled a new version of me

Produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, 'Yodha' is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is super excited about his action-packed drama 'Yodha'.

According to him, 'Yodha'unveiled a new version of him.

"As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them," he said.

Apart from Sidharth, 'Yodha' also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on November 11, 2022. Last year, in November, Sidharth announced Yodha.

Sharing his excitement about starring in Yodha and wrote, "Presenting #Yodha, the first film of the action franchise by Dharma Productions. Excited to be boarding this plane led by two very talented men - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha."

In the upcoming months, Sidharth will also be seen in the romantic-comedy Mission Majnu, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Sidharth also has Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force in pipeline.

