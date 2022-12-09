Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sidharth Malhotra Yodha unveiled a new version of me

Sidharth Malhotra: 'Yodha' unveiled a new version of me

Updated on: 09 December,2022 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, 'Yodha' is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha

Sidharth Malhotra: 'Yodha' unveiled a new version of me

Sidharth Malhotra. Pic/Yogen Shah


Actor Sidharth Malhotra is super excited about his action-packed drama 'Yodha'.


According to him, 'Yodha'unveiled a new version of him.



"As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them," he said.


Produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, 'Yodha' is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Apart from Sidharth, 'Yodha' also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on November 11, 2022. Last year, in November, Sidharth announced Yodha.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra: If I’m here in 20 years, I will know I’ve made it

Sharing his excitement about starring in Yodha and wrote, "Presenting #Yodha, the first film of the action franchise by Dharma Productions. Excited to be boarding this plane led by two very talented men - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha."Sharing his excitement about starring in Yodha and wrote, "Presenting #Yodha, the first film of the action franchise by Dharma Productions. Excited to be boarding this plane led by two very talented men - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha."

In the upcoming months, Sidharth will also be seen in the romantic-comedy Mission Majnu, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Sidharth also has Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force in pipeline.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sidharth malhotra bollywood news Entertainment News Disha Patani Raashii Khanna karan arjun

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK