Sidhu Moosewala’s mother not pregnant? Here's what singer's father said

Sidhu Moosewala’s father took to Twitter and shared a post asking the singer’s fans not to believe any rumours circulating about the family. Balkaur Singh's statement hints that Sidhu Moosewala’s mother is not pregnant

Sidhu Moosewala with Charan Kaur Pic/Sidhu Moosewala's Instagram

“We are thankful to Sidhu’s fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumors going around about the family, they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all," he wrote in Punjabi.

Moosewala, 28, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Scores of celebrities mourned his demise by paying tribute on social media.

The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and the assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals. The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons, including Moosewala. The Punjab Police SIT has filed three chargesheets against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

The investigation suggested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, was also under investigation in this case. Police issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol. Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last Punjab Assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.

In a career spanning only a few years, Moosewala made headlines for promoting violence and gun culture through some of his songs.

The singer, widely known for his gangster raps commenced his journey after he penned a track titled 'Licence' which was sung by Ninja. They reunited once again in 2018 when he wrote the lyrics for 'Challenge'. He later rose to fame with his songs like 'So High', 'Issa Jatt', 'Tochan' and 'Dollar'. He courted controversy for a song titled 'Sanju' in which he compared himself with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

Moosewala won four awards at the Brit Asia TV Music Awards. He also featured in films like 'Teri Meri Jodi', 'Moosa Jatt', and 'Yes I Am Student'. His last film was 'Jattan Da Munda Gaun Lagya' directed by Amberdeep Singh.

(With inputs from ANI)