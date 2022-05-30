‘Sidhu was soft-spoken, respectful’

Merchant, who composed Moose Wala’s upcoming song, expresses shock over singer-politician’s murder

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

On Sunday, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder sent shockwaves in Punjab. The singer-politician, 28, was shot dead in a firing incident at Jawaharke in Mansa district. The incident happened only a day after the Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of security of 424 people, including that of Moose Wala.

The Congress leader, who rose to fame because of his popular and controversial Punjabi numbers, was to release his next song in a week’s time. Speaking to mid-day, music composer Salim Merchant, who had collaborated with him on the track, said, “The news is shocking. He was extremely soft-spoken, and respectful. When I went to him with our composition, he said he first wanted to collaborate on a song he had written. The track was recorded in Chandigarh last year, but we had paused [work on] the project [after that] because he was campaigning around for the Punjab elections.” They were slated to launch the poster on June 2 with co-singer Afsana Khan. “[His sudden demise is] so unfortunate,” added Merchant.



Salim Merchant

