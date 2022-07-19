Breaking News
Singer Anup Jalota grieves over Bhupinder Singh's demise

Updated on: 19 July,2022 11:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anup Jalota said that his voice was one of the rarest voices the music industry has ever come across and that he has left behind a void in the industry

Singer Anup Jalota has expressed grief over the demise of legendary ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh. Reminiscing the good old days with the late singer, he said that his voice was one of the rarest voices the music industry has ever come across and that he has left behind a void in the industry.

Remembering the late singer's early days, Anup Jalota shared that he entered the industry as a guitarist and played the guitar in famous songs like 'Dum maaro dum'. It was later that he was spotted as a good singer. He also shared that the late singer was music maestros Gulzar and R D Burman's favourite singer.


He concluded by reciting one of his lines "dil dhoondta hai phir wahi fursat ke raat din...beete na bitaye raina" adding, "kaun bhoolega unko, aise cheezein unhone gaayi hain. Unko bhoolna mushkil hai aur unki jagah ko bhi bharna mushkil hai".

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passed away on Monday at the age of 82. According to the late singer's wife Mitali Singh, he died due to a heart attack.Bhupinder Singh was undergoing treatment related to several health complications at the hospital for the past 10 days.

Over a decades-long career, Bhupinder Singh enthralled the audience with his evergreen songs like 'Hoke Majboor Mujhe, Usne Bulaya Hoga', 'Dil Dhoondhta Hai', 'Duki Pe Duki Ho Ya Satte Pe Satta', 'Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai' and many more.

