Singer Jyotica Tangri: I channelled my own emotions to create 'Kamli'

Singer Jyotica Tangri: I channelled my own emotions to create 'Kamli'

Updated on: 11 November,2022 03:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Known for belting out tracks such as 'O'Meri Laila', 'Pallo Latke', 'Mungda' and 'Khadke Glassy', singer Jyotica Tangri come out with a new track called 'Kamli'. She says she channelled her own emotions into creating this number

Pic Courtesy: IANS


Known for belting out tracks such as 'O'Meri Laila', 'Pallo Latke', 'Mungda' and 'Khadke Glassy', singer Jyotica Tangri come out with a new track called 'Kamli'. She says she channelled her own emotions into creating this number.


Doubling up as a lyricist and composer on the song, Jyotica's music video is conceptualised by Sumit Baruah and directed by Ramji Gulati. Talking about the song, she tells us, "We wanted a soulful love song and with Kamli we went all out. Love is all shades of passionate and messy too and we wanted to capture the frenzy of romance in our song."



"'Kamli' denotes the madness of love. I scored the track myself and wrote it myself because for me, the song is very personal. I channelled my own emotions into creating this track. There is no greater high for an artist than to have their work speak to people. I am touched by the love that's coming our way."


