Kavita Seth, known for her soulful rendition of 'Iktara', is set to collaborate with her son Kanishk Seth for their latest single titled 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab'.

Kavitha Seth, Source/Instagram

Listen to this article Singer Kavita Seth joins forces with son for captivating new single 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab' x 00:00

Kavita Seth, known for her soulful rendition of 'Iktara', is set to collaborate with her son Kanishk Seth for their latest single titled 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab'. Following the success of their previous collaboration, 'Rangisari', the talented mother-son duo is excited to join forces once again and deliver a mesmerizing musical experience.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Kavita Seth shared her excitement about the upcoming song and their collaboration with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. She expressed, "Kanishk and I are thrilled about this amazing collaboration with Bhushan Ji for a beautiful song like 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab.' This is our first non-film single with T-Series, and it couldn't have been any better. The song has a different vibe and feel to it, and I'm excited for the listeners to witness it."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanishk Seth, echoing his mother's sentiments, expressed his delight at working on their first single with T-Series. Having previously contributed to film songs, Kanishk believes that 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab' will resonate with the audience and receive immense love. He added, "It has always been a wonderful experience working with T-Series, and I'm sure the audience will give a lot of love to this song too."

While further details regarding the song are eagerly anticipated, fans can look forward to another soul-stirring collaboration between Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth. As the duo continues to mesmerize listeners with their harmonious blend of vocals, 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab' promises to deliver a unique and captivating musical experience.

With their distinct style and a track record of successful collaborations, Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth are poised to captivate audiences once again with their upcoming single. As music enthusiasts eagerly await the release of 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab', it is bound to add another enchanting chapter to their musical journey.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever