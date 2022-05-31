Singer KK dies in Kolkata

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour
Krishnakumar Kunnath. File Photo
Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. He was 53.
He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.