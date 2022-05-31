Breaking News
Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by around 25 bullets, gunpowder found on his body, says initial post-mortem report
Singer KK dies in Kolkata
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest
At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily Covid-19 count in over 3 months; active tally jumps to 3,475
No info yet on when bodies of Thane residents who died in Nepal plane crash will arrive: Police
Delhi High Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Singer KK dies in Kolkata

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:20 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

Krishnakumar Kunnath. File Photo


Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. He was 53.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.




He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.


Show full article

Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news india national news Music kolkata

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK