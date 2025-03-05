Ahead of her Lollapalooza India performance, Lisa Mishra opens up to Mid-day about undergoing a physical transformation inspired by Dua Lipa and opening for Ed Sheeran

Singer Lisa Mishra grew up in Chicago and has been to Lollapalooza many times. This time, she will be a performer at Lollapalooza India, produced and promoted by BookMyShow live, on the same day as Green Day. She calls this a full-circle moment in her life. She is also working very hard to look her best for her fans, going through a physical transformation inspired by Dua Lipa’s enviable physique. Mishra also had the privilege of opening for Ed Sherean at his Delhi concert.

Ahead of her Lollapalooza India performance, Lisa Mishra opens up to Mid-day about her setlist, the challenges of performing live and the experience of opening for Ed Sheeran.

What are your thoughts ahead of your performance at Lolla India?

Lollapalooza is my hometown festival. I grew up in Chicago and I have been to these concerts as a teenager. To be playing at the Mumbai edition is so special. It’s like the coming together of both my homes – Mumbai and Chicago. It’s like a full circle moment for me.

Any international acts that you have watched and enjoyed at Lollapalooza Chicago?

Three years ago Green Day performed in Chicago Lollapalooza, and I saw them there. I think it’s insane that I get to be on the same day as them this year at Lolla India. Never thought I would see my name on that poster. I also saw Dua Lipa that same year. I think it’s incredible we are getting to see these artistes in India – in December Dua performed here and now Green Day is happening in March. It’s a wonderful time for the live music industry.

Have you been to any of the previous editions of Lolla India?

All of them. The first year had my favourite band of all time – The Strokes. I had never seen them live before. It was also a childhood, happy thing that I got to see the Jonas Brothers. It was a really special thing to see the collaboration between King and Nick Jonas, because I think we forget to pause and think that, that’s actually King’s song that features Nick Jonas and not the other way around. It was such a powerful moment to see an Indian artist as the lead with an international act on their song, singing in Hindi.

What kind of a setlist have you prepared for Lollapalooza India?

This is my most Lisa Mishra catalogue heavy performance. Fans are used to seeing at least two or three covers, people have been seeing me one their phones mostly. This time only one song is a cover and the rest are my own – collaborations, my singles and songs from my own album.

Since Lollapalooza has multiple stages, is keeping the audience hooked a challenge?

That’s something we have to get used to here because all music festivals around the world operate that way, where you have clashing stages and artists. That’s kind of the point about who you want to go watch. Music festivals in India mostly have just one stage and multiple artists one after another, rather than having multiple stages and artistes performing at the same time.

You think the attention span of the audience has really reduced?

(Laughs) I think they need something visually stimulating. Not just the music, the performance and the visuals also have to be good. The dancers have to look great. It should look, rehearsed and ready and confident.

You also posted about really working hard on your fitness?

That was actually inspired by Dua Lipa. I looked at her on stage and said, today is December 1, and I have until March 9 (her Lollapalooza performance), let me challenge myself to working out twice a day for 90 days, every single day. So there’s no alcohol, very clean diet and some more things that have gone into this physical transformation. Also it makes you very disciplined and responsible as an artist.

How was it opening for Ed Sheeran?

When you open for someone who has been your idol for many years, it can be nerve-racking and anxiety ridden, but also really powerful and it feels like the universe aligned to make it happen. He was so kind and reassuring, the conversation we had was incredible. I’m just so proud of our team and the band which pulled off a set like that for 40,000 people, which is the biggest show I have ever played. It’s because of them I did not have much anxiety at all.

Loved the dress you were wearing.

Thank you. It was a shock that Chanel agreed to let me wear them for that show.

What will you be wearing for Lollapalooza India?

I can give you a hint. It will be my ode to Chicago. How my journey began in Chicago and I made it all the way to Mumbai.