Singer Nikhita Gandhi on Women's Day: Women supporting women, I think is a very underplayed topic | Exclusive

Nikhita Gandhi shared her perspective on Women's Day and the broader concept of women's empowerment. She believes that this topic is not just a singular narrative but a vast, multifaceted conversation with many layers. According to Gandhi, a crucial aspect often overlooked is the significance of women supporting women.

Gandhi emphasizes the need for women to unite and uplift one another. She said, "Women empowerment, is this very, very large topic with several layers and several conversations around it. I think the one thing that keeps coming to me at the top of my head is women supporting women, which I think is a very sort of underplayed topic"

The singer suggests that women should focus on building a strong support system within themselves, " I think it's like we should first be kind to each other and lift each other up. I think women truly are the more powerful gender because of the kind of role a woman plays in everybody's life. So I think we should really embrace that and be good to each other because if we are good to each other, then the rest kind of falls into place."

Disney+ Hotstar’s Showtime is gearing up for its launch, adding to the excitement is its music album, featuring the voices of Badshah, Anand Bhaskar, Nikhita Gandhi, and more. Presented by Sony Music, this musical revelation sets the stage for the grand launch of Disney+ Hotstar’s Showtime.

Showtime is helmed by Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana with Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles and is set to release on 8th March, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Playback singer Nikhita Gandhi said, “Class is an incredibly fun song, and collaborating with Badshah was a blast. His star power truly shines, and working with him showcases why he’s named Badshah. We are great friends, and it was so amazing to collaborate with him again and I could not have chosen any other project than Showtime’s Class. Working with Mouni for the first time was, of course, such a joy; she is stunning in the song. I’m happy to be part of Class which is just a glimpse of what’s to come on Disney+ Hotstar.”