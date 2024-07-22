Singer Sona and composer-husband Ram Sampath to perform with Australian artiste Mitch Tambo at Melbourne fest

Sona Mohapatra and Ram Sampath

Listen to this article Creating universal language of music x 00:00

A film festival honouring Indian cinema is incomplete without a celebration of its music. At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) that kicks off on August 15, composer-music producer Ram Sampath and singer Sona Mohapatra will take the stage for a live concert. What makes their August 16 performance special is that they will collaborate with local Australian artiste, Mitch Tambo. The singer-songwriter is known for his constant pursuit to carry forward the indigenous music of Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT



Mitch Tambo

With the gig, producer Sampath’s idea is to showcase how music is the ultimate unifier, blending the two distinct cultures. The composer, who recently enjoyed a hit number in Sajni re from Laapataa Ladies, says, “Collaborating with Mitch has been a path to the incredibly beautiful performance piece that is being put together. This combination of two cultures is not just a performance, but a tribute to the rich musical heritages of two of the world’s oldest civilisations. It’s an honour to bring together the sounds of India and indigenous Australia.”

Mohapatra is no stranger to the festival. Her documentary, Shut Up Sona, had won the Best Documentary Film Award at IFFM 2022. Looking forward to teaming up with Tambo, she says, “Music is a universal language that transcends borders and cultures. This collaboration is a celebration of our shared heritage and the power of music to bring people together.”