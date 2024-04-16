Breaking News
Cops & Co ready for one big party

Updated on: 17 April,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say Singham Again’s cast, including Ajay, Kareena, Arjun and Tiger, to shoot a massively mounted song in Vile Parle studio from today

Cops & Co ready for one big party

Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again has many things going for it. Among them is the star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, who play the other two super cops in his cop universe, will also be seen in cameos in Singham franchise’s third instalment. Understandably, the filmmaker is making the most of this enviable cast by bringing them together in a peppy dance number. We’ve heard that beginning today, the actors will shoot an elaborate song at a Vile Parle set.


Originally, the shoot was to commence on April 15. A source says, “But now, it kicks off on April 17. Ganesh Acharya is choreographing it, and has hired 400 background dancers. The primary cast will film the vibrant number over the next four days. However, Deepika, who is among the newest entrants in the cop verse, might give it a miss.” Shetty has been shooting the action fare’s last leg in Golden Tobacco Factory, but he has had the production team build a separate grand set for this song.



rohit shetty ajay devgn Kareena Kapoor arjun kapoor tiger shroff ranveer singh Akshay Kumar
