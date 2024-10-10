The head of the Luv Kush Ramlila shared that Rohit, along with his leading man Ajay Devgn and actress Kareena Kapoor, will visit the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila

In Pic: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor & Rohit Shetty

Listen to this article Ahead of Singham Again release Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty to witness Ravan Dahan in Delhi x 00:00

Rohit Shetty is looking forward to the release of his upcoming grand film 'Singham Again'. The movie is inspired by the Ramayana. Ahead of the movie release, reports have it that the captain of the ship, Rohit, along with his leading man Ajay Devgn and actress Kareena Kapoor, will visit the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila at Lal Quila in Delhi. The head of the Luv Kush Ramlila shared that the actors and the director will attend the Ravan Dahan event on October 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit of the cast members and the director aligns with the film's theme of the Ramayana. 'Singham Again', which marks the 5th film in Rohit Shetty’s fabled cop universe, is also the 3rd film in the 'Singham' franchise, with Ajay playing the titular character of a fearless cop.

The trailer of the film was recently unveiled in the BKC area of Mumbai, and it shows the whole of the cop universe "joining forces" to fight off the antagonist, played by Arjun Kapoor. The film heavily draws on themes from the Indian epic Ramayana.

It features action star Tiger Shroff as Lakshman to Ajay Devgn's Lord Ram, Ranveer Singh as Lord Hanuman, and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar as Jatayu. The film follows the story of righteous cop Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, as he sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita), played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, from the clutches of Arjun's character.

Cast of Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again'

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty, and directed by Shetty himself, 'Singham Again' features a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. With its star-studded lineup and Shetty's signature action-packed direction, the film promises a captivating mix of patriotism, high-stakes drama, and thrilling stunts.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Though 'Singham Again' is one of the biggest films of the year, it doesn’t mean that it will be easy for the cop drama to maintain a hold at the box office. Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is also set for a Diwali release, which means the two biggest films of the year are set to clash, making it an epic Diwali indeed.

(Inputs from IANS)