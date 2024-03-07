Sources say Singham Again director Rohit cordoned off Byculla street for a night to film action set-piece with Ajay

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, which went on floors last September, is in its final stages with the leading man and director Rohit Shetty filming some crucial action scenes. On Wednesday, Shetty transformed one of the bustling streets of Byculla into a battlefield of sorts as he canned an elaborate fight sequence that saw the actor take on a gang of baddies. Since the portion demanded a crowd, we hear the unit shot it at night, thus avoiding disruptions in the area. A source says, “Ajay, who reprises his role of Bajirao Singham, shot through the night. He was joined by Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty, both of whom play cops in the entertainer. After a part of the sequence was filmed, the shoot moved to Richardson & Cruddas Mill in the vicinity.”

The third instalment in the Singham franchise is slated for an Independence Day release. The film’s editing has begun as Shetty wants to give ample time to post-production. The cop caper also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff, with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh reprising their roles of Veer Sooryavanshi and Sangram Bhalerao respectively.