Watch Salman Khans bodyguard pushes Junaid Khan aside after mistaking him for a fan

Watch! Salman Khan's bodyguard 'pushes' Junaid Khan aside after mistaking him for a fan

Updated on: 20 June,2025 01:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan escorted Salman Khan, who came with heavy security at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere, he was pushed aside by one of the bodyguards

Watch! Salman Khan’s bodyguard ‘pushes’ Junaid Khan aside after mistaking him for a fan

Sitaare Zameen Par premiere: Salman's bodyguard 'pushes' Aamir's son Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan organised the grand premiere of his latest movie Sitaare Zameen Par on Thursday night. It was attended by the film’s cast as well as his longtime peers Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Aamir’s son Junaid was also in attendance with other family members. However, as he escorted Salman, who came with heavy security, he was pushed aside by one of the bodyguards who mistook him for a fan. However, Junaid, a true gentleman, did not lose his cool and swiftly held the bodyguard's hand with a handshake and smiled back, letting him know who he was. Watch the viral video. 


Salman and Junaid khan
byu/AdUnlikely8132 inBollyBlindsNGossip


SRK and Salman at Sitaare premiere 

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen together at the special screening of Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai. In a video that is now going viral online, SRK is seen meeting and interacting warmly with the debutant actors from the film. He was also seen giving them hugs and chatting with them. For the event, King Khan kept it casual in a black jacket, cargo jeans, a black cap, and dark sunglasses.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, arrived in an all-black outfit and posed with Aamir Khan for the photographers. He also shared a light moment with Aamir and smiled while interacting with the paparazzi.

Several other stars, including Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Jeetendra, Tushar Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Sunny Kaushal, and Tiger Shroff, also attended the event.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaar Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, also stars Genelia Deshmukh. The team of basketball players includes Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, NamanMishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film was released in cinemas on June 20. Aamir Khan plays the role of a Basketball coach who has been punished by the court to coach the basketball team of intellectually disabled people for what appears to be a drink and drive case. 

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the screenplay for the drama has been written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The songs for the movie have been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The background score has been provided by Ram Sampath.

