Sky Force was released yesterday, and it has come as a relief to Akshay Kumar as the film has shown a good start at the box office. The film, which marks the big Bollywood debut of Veer Pahariya, has shown a decent opening. Early reports suggest that the movie earned about Rs 11 crore on its opening day. The initial trend indicates a positive start, which comes as the biggest relief for Akshay Kumar, considering his recent track record at the box office.

Sky Force’s box office collection

According to Sanilk, the site that tracks box office reports for films, Sky Force earned Rs 11.25 crore (net) on its opening day. The movie was made on a relatively modest budget of Rs 160 crore. After Sooryavanshi's release in 2021, this is one of Akshay Kumar’s films that has shown positive growth at the box office.

His last few releases, including Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, and Bachchhan Paandey, all failed to make a mark at the box office.

What is Sky Force about?

Sky Force is based on real-life events and draws its inspiration from the air war between the Indian and Pakistani Air Forces during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. The story also touches upon the life of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya. In 1965, Pakistan attacked several Indian air bases, including Pathankot, Halwara, and Adampur. After this attack by the Pakistani Army, India conducted its first-ever airstrike against Pakistan and targeted one of the most guarded air bases in Asia, Sargodha.

During this operation, while the Indian aircraft were making their way home, Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya’s aircraft was shot down by an enemy aircraft, and he went missing. Akshay Kumar will reportedly be seen playing the role of Group Captain O.P. Taneja, leader of the 13-aircraft contingent, in Sky Force. Meanwhile, Veer, who has been named T. Vijaya in the film, will portray the role of Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya. The movie will also star Sara Ali Khan in a pivotal role, with the actress playing Veer Pahariya’s wife in the film.