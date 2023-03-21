Breaking News
Slambook: Aditi Govitrikar

Updated on: 21 March,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

From her guilty pleasure movie to her same-sex celebrity crush, Aditi Govitrikar spills some interesting beans about herself!

Slambook: Aditi Govitrikar

Aditi Govitrikar


One superpower you wish to possess?
The power to read minds.


Your guilty pleasure movie?
Fifty Shades of Grey [2015].



The last nightmare you had?
That I was publicly humiliated by my best friend.


Who did you last fantasise about?
Maluma [Colombian singer].

What is your Kryptonite?
Pringles.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?
Samantha Prabhu in Ooo antava.

