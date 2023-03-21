Slambook: Aditi Govitrikar

From her guilty pleasure movie to her same-sex celebrity crush, Aditi Govitrikar spills some interesting beans about herself!

Aditi Govitrikar

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to read minds.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Fifty Shades of Grey [2015].

The last nightmare you had?

That I was publicly humiliated by my best friend.

Who did you last fantasise about?

Maluma [Colombian singer].

What is your Kryptonite?

Pringles.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Samantha Prabhu in Ooo antava.