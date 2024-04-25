Breaking News
Mumbai: How Lawrence Bishnoi became a headache for intel sleuths and NIA
Mumbai: BMC slaps notices on unregistered nursing homes in M-East ward
Mumbai: Scammed! Young man’s overseas job turns into nightmare
Mumbai: Police still unable to find tree-killers
Salman Khan firing case: Cops request home ministry to issue LOC against Anmol Bishnoi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > SlowCheeta Ranveer Singh team up for Kar De Kaa Boys back in the gully
<< Back to Elections 2024

SlowCheeta, Ranveer Singh team up for ‘Kar De Kaa?’: Boys back in the gully

Updated on: 25 April,2024 07:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actor-rapper Chaitnya Sharma, known by his stage name SlowCheeta, released the music video for his latest track titled ‘Kar De Kaa?’ on Thursday

SlowCheeta, Ranveer Singh team up for ‘Kar De Kaa?’: Boys back in the gully

IANS

Listen to this article
SlowCheeta, Ranveer Singh team up for ‘Kar De Kaa?’: Boys back in the gully
x
00:00

Actor-rapper Chaitnya Sharma, known by his stage name SlowCheeta, released the music video for his latest track titled ‘Kar De Kaa?’ on Thursday.


The track also features Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and SlowCheeta’s actor-wife, Shweta Tripathi Sharma. The song is one of the five tracks from his EP 'Scene Main Bawaal'.


The seven-minute-long music video, marking the reunion of Ranveer and SlowCheeta after ‘Gully Boy’, tells the story of India’s underground rap scene, complete with its highs and lows. Interestingly, ‘Kar De Kaa?’ has a backstory related to the recently released film ‘Maidaan’.


Speaking about the inspiration behind the track and its music video, SlowCheeta said: "I was shooting for my new movie, 'Maidaan', and one of the best players on the team was an incredible 19-year-old Amandeep from Himachal Pradesh."

The actor-rapper continued: "He is a supremely talented footballer with a quirky habit of asking, ‘PK bhai, kar de kaa? Maar de goal?’ before shooting a free kick. And then, he would actually smash that free kick and score a goal! I thought that was so cool, that it needed to be in a song. So, I wrote the chorus, and that was that."

SlowCheeta revealed that the track’s music video is almost like a short film about what goes on behind the camera lens in the Indian rap scene.

"I believe the interesting format of the music video, interspersed with BTS footage, gave it a very authentic and entertaining tone. We had the most amazing time shooting with superstar and powerhouse Ranveer Singh, around whom I am always star-struck! This has been one of my dream projects, and with his support, this dream has come true," he added.

Ranveer said: "My love for music is well known. Hip-hop and rap have always interested me and have been a significant part of my life. I’ve tried to integrate it into my work, especially with these young talents we have in the country. I’ve always had an eye on Cheeta’s music since we collaborated for Gully Boy where I relived my passion on-screen as Murad."

"His work reflects authenticity, which I have always admired. He is multitalented. I have been seeing his work since his Virat Kohli rap. He and I have had a wonderful journey based on mutual love. It’s heartening to see him spread his wings as a creative multi-hyphenate," he added.

The music video of 'Kar De Kaa?', released under the label of IncInk Records, is available to stream on YouTube.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranveer singh bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK