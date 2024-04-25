Actor-rapper Chaitnya Sharma, known by his stage name SlowCheeta, released the music video for his latest track titled ‘Kar De Kaa?’ on Thursday

IANS

Listen to this article SlowCheeta, Ranveer Singh team up for ‘Kar De Kaa?’: Boys back in the gully x 00:00

Actor-rapper Chaitnya Sharma, known by his stage name SlowCheeta, released the music video for his latest track titled ‘Kar De Kaa?’ on Thursday.

The track also features Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and SlowCheeta’s actor-wife, Shweta Tripathi Sharma. The song is one of the five tracks from his EP 'Scene Main Bawaal'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-minute-long music video, marking the reunion of Ranveer and SlowCheeta after ‘Gully Boy’, tells the story of India’s underground rap scene, complete with its highs and lows. Interestingly, ‘Kar De Kaa?’ has a backstory related to the recently released film ‘Maidaan’.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track and its music video, SlowCheeta said: "I was shooting for my new movie, 'Maidaan', and one of the best players on the team was an incredible 19-year-old Amandeep from Himachal Pradesh."

The actor-rapper continued: "He is a supremely talented footballer with a quirky habit of asking, ‘PK bhai, kar de kaa? Maar de goal?’ before shooting a free kick. And then, he would actually smash that free kick and score a goal! I thought that was so cool, that it needed to be in a song. So, I wrote the chorus, and that was that."

SlowCheeta revealed that the track’s music video is almost like a short film about what goes on behind the camera lens in the Indian rap scene.

"I believe the interesting format of the music video, interspersed with BTS footage, gave it a very authentic and entertaining tone. We had the most amazing time shooting with superstar and powerhouse Ranveer Singh, around whom I am always star-struck! This has been one of my dream projects, and with his support, this dream has come true," he added.

Ranveer said: "My love for music is well known. Hip-hop and rap have always interested me and have been a significant part of my life. I’ve tried to integrate it into my work, especially with these young talents we have in the country. I’ve always had an eye on Cheeta’s music since we collaborated for Gully Boy where I relived my passion on-screen as Murad."

"His work reflects authenticity, which I have always admired. He is multitalented. I have been seeing his work since his Virat Kohli rap. He and I have had a wonderful journey based on mutual love. It’s heartening to see him spread his wings as a creative multi-hyphenate," he added.

The music video of 'Kar De Kaa?', released under the label of IncInk Records, is available to stream on YouTube.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever