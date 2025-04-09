Sneha Ullal made her acting debut 20 years ago with the Salman Khan-starrer Lucky-No Time for Love. The 37-year-old remembered the film as it completed a milestone

Sneha Ullal

Listen to this article Sneha Ullal celebrates 20 years of Salman Khan's Lucky; here's what she is doing now x 00:00

Actress Sneha Ullal took a trip down memory lane as she reminisced about her debut film, 'Lucky: No Time for Love', starring Salman Khan, as it clocked 20 years since its release in Hindi cinema.

Sneha took to Instagram, where she shared the poster of the film with the song “Sun Zara” by Sonu Nigam playing in the background.

She captioned the post, “20 years & Forever (sic).” The actress then re-shared a collage by T-Series Films on her Instagram stories, which had glimpses of Salman and her from the film.

For the caption, she wrote, “20 years of ‘Being Lucky’.”

About Lucky-No Time For Love

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film follows a chain of unfortunate events, where a 17-year-old schoolgirl narrowly escapes a possible rapist and is caught up in a terror attack. She drinks contaminated water that poisons her.

The film turned 20 on April 8. The filmmakers had shared some anecdotes regarding the film and said, “They say your first is always special and Lucky truly was. To have Salman Khan as part of our very first film was nothing short of magical. He’ll always be our forever favourite hero.”

“It’s hard to believe it’s already been two decades since we shared a love story that touched so many hearts. The songs, the memories, the love, they still live on, and always will.”

What Sneha Ullal is up to now?

Born on December 18, 1987, Sneha Ullal was born in Muscat to a Tulu-speaking father from Mangalore and a Sindhi mother. After her schooling in Oman, Sneha moved with her parents to Mumbai.

Sneha Ullal had constantly made news for bearing a striking resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Being an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lookalike is also cited as a reason behind her big break with Khan-starrer Lucky.

In 2006, Sneha Ullal next starred in Aryan opposite Salman Khan's actor-filmmaker brother Sohail Khan. However, Aryan too bombed at the Box Office.

Following back-to-back failures, Sneha Ullal decided to take a break from films. She thought she's not mature enough for the acting world. A year later, Sneha Ullal made her way into Telugu films, where she found a much-needed boost to her career. She made her debut with Ullasamga Utsahamga, which became a hit.

Some of Sneha Ullal's notable films down south are - Nenu Meeku Telusa, King, Current, Varudu, Simha, Ala Modalaindi, Madatha Kaja, Action 3D and Antha Nee Mayalone.

Sneha was last seen on screen in the film “Love You Loktantra” in 2022. She also starred in a couple of short films.