Kajol congratulates nephew Aaman Devgn for his debut film Azaad

Bollywood actress Kajol took to Instagram stories to congratulate her nephew Aaman Devgn for his upcoming film Azaad. She also shared the trailer of the film

Debutants Aaman Devgn, Ajay Devgn's nephew, and Rasha Thadani who is Raveena Tandon's daughter, are all set to make their big-screen debut with the upcoming period drama 'Azaad'. The makers of the film have unveiled the trailer of the period drama. Following this, Aaman's aunt and actor Kajol posted a heartfelt shoutout for the actor.

Kajol shared a link of the trailer on her Instagram Story and wrote, "If wishes were horses, I would wish for this one! So proud of you @aamandevgan! And so many more congratulations to come!" The week started with the makers releasing the trailer, giving fans a glimpse into the action-packed story.

The trailer introduces Ajay Devgn as a rebel (baaghi) and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. A dramatic turn in the story shows the horse going missing during a battle against the British forces, and Aaman Devgn's character steps in to help find it. The clip also hints at the bond between Ajay and Aaman's characters, with the younger one looking up to his mentor. Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani plays a character from a royal family.

A couple of days ago, a new song from the film titled 'Uyi Amma' was unveiled, where Rasha was seen showcasing her dancing skills. Madhubanti Bagchi lent her vocals to the song, which is composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Ajay had praised his nephew Aaman's dedication to the film. He said, "I have a significant role in his film as well. The trailer has been released, and people are liking it. Fingers crossed. He is a very hardworking boy." Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is set in pre-independence India and will hit theatres on January 17, 2025.

