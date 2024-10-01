Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Love, Sitara' is a family drama revolving around the nuptials of a couple while they deal with a dysfunctional family and pre-marriage blues

'Love Sitara' was released on September 27

Sobhita Dhulipala has once again mesmerized audiences with her portrayal of Tara in her latest release, 'Love, Sitara'. In the film, Sobhita embodies the character of Tara, a strong and independent woman who navigates the complexities of love and relationships as she prepares for her own wedding. This performance marks the third time Sobhita has taken on the role of a character named Tara, following her roles in 'Kaalakaandi' (2018) and the popular Amazon original series 'Made in Heaven' (2019).

Sobhita Dhulipala on her character in 'Love, Sitara'

Sobhita recently opened up about the love she received for her film, and she shared, “Sitara to me is a heady mix of strong and sensitive. A successful career girlie who finds the courage to question and shatter her own behavior patterns and conditioning. The dignity and rawness of the women that are at the center of this story is staggering.” She went on to explain her choice to play such a distinct character, expressing how much the recognition means to her, saying, “To be seen playing a character that is completely different from the ones I’ve done so far—it was an important choice to make, and when that choice is recognized and loved by critics and audiences, it feels deeply motivating and fulfilling. I am inspired! And beaming!”

Actors in 'Love, Sitara' and their roles

Sobhita's character in 'Love, Sitara' is ironic in relation to her earlier portrayal of Tara in 'Made in Heaven', where she was a wedding planner, while in the former she is on the other side of marriage struggling to cope with pre-marriage blues. Sobhita shares the screen with seasoned actors like Sonali Kulkarni and Rajeev Siddhartha. Sonali portrays Tara’s aunt, Hema, while Rajeev plays Arjun, a Punjabi chef and Tara’s love interest. Sobhita’s portrayal of Tara has been praised for capturing the essence of womanhood in its various forms, as her character navigates revelations and family drama. Audiences have appreciated seeing her as both a bride and a pregnant woman, embracing the multifaceted journey of Tara with heartfelt authenticity.

The movie is directed by Vandana Katariya, a production designer who debuted as a director with Noblemen in 2018.

Sobhita's personal and professional life

Sobhita, like her titular character, recently got engaged to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, son of Nagarjuna Akkineni, in an intimate morning ceremony in Hyderabad last month on August 8. Sobhita's series 'The Night Manager' recently got nominated for the 2024 International Emmy Awards in the category of Best Drama Series. She shared the screen with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the seven-episode thriller.