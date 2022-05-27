Social media user feels 'poor' after Shah Rukh Khan reveals worth of TVs owned by him

In the clip shared online, the 'Raees' actor said, "I have one TV in the bedroom, I have one in the living room, I have another one in my little son AbRam's room, I have one in Aryan's room, I have one in my daughter's room"

Picture Courtesy: Pallav Paliwal

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently visited Delhi for a brand event, made a social media user "feel poor" after the actor revealed the worth of TVs owned by him.

The user, named Mirza Faisal SRKian, on Twitter shared a video of SRK from Tuesday's event and wrote, "#ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk has TVs worth 30-40 lakhs in his home. I feel poor now.!"

In the clip shared online, the 'Raees' actor said, "I have one TV in the bedroom, I have one in the living room, I have another one in my little son AbRam's room, I have one in Aryan's room, I have one in my daughter's room."

