Updated on: 27 May,2022 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In the clip shared online, the 'Raees' actor said, "I have one TV in the bedroom, I have one in the living room, I have another one in my little son AbRam's room, I have one in Aryan's room, I have one in my daughter's room"

Social media user feels 'poor' after Shah Rukh Khan reveals worth of TVs owned by him

Picture Courtesy: Pallav Paliwal


Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently visited Delhi for a brand event, made a social media user "feel poor" after the actor revealed the worth of TVs owned by him.

The user, named Mirza Faisal SRKian, on Twitter shared a video of SRK from Tuesday's event and wrote, "#ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk has TVs worth 30-40 lakhs in his home. I feel poor now.!"




In the clip shared online, the 'Raees' actor said, "I have one TV in the bedroom, I have one in the living room, I have another one in my little son AbRam's room, I have one in Aryan's room, I have one in my daughter's room."


