Picture Courtesy/Soha Ali Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article Soha Ali Khan cooks seviyaan with husband Kunal Khemmu on Eid x 00:00

Actress Soha Ali Khan celebrated Eid 2025 with her family. Making the festival even more special, she cooked 'seviyaan' with husband Kunal Khemmu.

The clip dropped by Soha on her IG showed Kunal stirring the milk while his better half added the sugar. Soha looked beautiful in a green salwar kameez with silver jhumkas, whereas Kumal opted for a purple kurta with white pajama.

"Is it even Eid without seviyan? Eid Mubarak from ours to yours #eidmubarak," Soha wrote in the caption.

Her post also included some family pictures with brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, and sister Saba Pataudi.

This was Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's first Eid with their family following the horrific stabbing incident in January this year.

While Bebo looked stunning as usual in orange ethnic wear, Saif oozed charm in a white kurta pajama.

Saif and Soha's sister, Saba also dropped a few glimpses of the Eid celebration on social media, along with the caption, "Eid moments...Family Matters most....Thank you bhai for a beautiful lunch and soha, bebo n kunal for making it special too. Last ..video version ii ;)"

Soha twinned in matching outfits with daughter Inaaya for Eid. The adorable mother and daughter duo looked picture-perfect in beautiful pink suits.

Sharing her festive look on social media, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress captioned her IG post, “Eid mubarak. Wishing you all a happy Eid filled with joy, prosperity and peace #eidulfitr.”

In the clip, Soha was seen trying out various poses with little Inaaya. The little was also seen kissing her mom on her cheeks.

Work-wise, Soha will next be a part of 'Chhorii 2'. She has been roped in as the antagonist in the much-awaited sequel. Nushrratt Bharuccha will also reprise her role as Sakshi, facing off against formidable paranormal forces in her fight to protect her child.

