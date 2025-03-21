Soha Ali Khan enjoys an insightful encounter with Bill Gates on his third visit to India

Soha Ali Khan enjoyed an insightful encounter with American businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates. Sharing a glimpse of her meet on social media, Soha dropped a couple of pictures with Gates

Actress Soha Ali Khan enjoyed an insightful encounter with American businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Sharing a glimpse of her meet on social media, Soha dropped a couple of pictures with Gates. She revealed that she also got her copy of the book "Source Code" signed by Gates.

"The belief that the world is getting worse, that we can’t solve extreme poverty and disease, isn’t just mistaken. It’s harmful." It was such a pleasure to meet someone insightful, wealthy, generous, solution-oriented, and perhaps most significantly optimistic ... and to get my copy of his book signed!", Soha wrote in the caption.

Gates is on his third visit to India in three years and has been meeting some influential people from the world of politics.

Yesterday, Soha treated the netizens with a sneak peek into her latest workout session.

She took to Instagram and shared a video of herself doing a high-intensity workout. Starting with push-ups, the diva went on to do TRX, push-up jumping jack, ab crunches, one-leg lunges, and treadmill running.

“Pushing through the week... #workoutwednesday", Soha penned in the caption.

Soha keeps on serving fitness motivation from time to time with her social media posts.

Work-wise, Soha will next be seen in Nushrratt Bharuccha fronted "Chhorii 2". The highly-awaited drama is a sequel to the 2021 social horror thriller, "Chhorii".

Made under the direction of Vishal Furia, the sequel has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis under the banner of T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment.

Along with Nushrratt, the movie will also see Mita Vashisht, Pallavi Ajay, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal reprising their roles from the original drama.

The primary flick "Chhorii" premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 26, 2021.

