Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been sharing glimpses from their London vacation with their daughter Inaaya

Picture Courtesy/Soha Ali Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article Soha Ali Khan shares happy family picture with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya as they holiday in London x 00:00

Actor Soha Ali Khan is currently spending some quality time with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya in London. The trio is taking a vacation in the European city and have been sharing pictures from their trip.

On Tuesday, the 'Tum Mile' actor took to her Instagram account and shared a happy family picture which she captioned, "Does this count as 'training'? #summer2023." In the picture, Soha could be seen sitting inside a train with her husband and daughter. While Soha and Kunal are seen looking at the camera and striking a cool pose, Inaaya who is sitting between her parents is engaged by her book.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Happy family," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Beautiful family."

Reportedly, Soha Ali Khan's brother Saif Ali Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and their kids Taimur and Jehangir are holidaying in London.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal also shared a couple of pictures from the trip in which he could be seen flaunting his abs. He captioned the picture, "Peek a boo. Holiday pe workout nahi hota toh every now and then khud ko tassali dena zaroori hai ki all is well all is well."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Soha, who was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna, will be seen in 'Chhorii 2'. The horror film reflecting on the realities of society also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, who also played the lead in the first part of the film.

(with inputs from ANI)