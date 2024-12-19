Sohail Khan is a well-known name in the film industry and he has given some gems to the audiences. Let us have a look at some of his most funny films that should be on your watchlist

Sohail Khan stepped into the film industry as a film director and debuted with the 1997 action thriller Auzaar starring his elder brother Salman Khan and Sanjay Kapoor. Sohail Khan is the master of multiple talents. He is an actor, writer, film director and producer. On the occasion of his 54th birthday, let us revisit some of his best comedies:

Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya (1998)

This 1998 romantic comedy saw Sohail Khan in multiple roles. He was the writer, director, and producer of the film. His eldest brother Salman Khan was the lead opposite Kajol in the film. His other brother Arbaaz Khan also played an important role in the film. It was a hit at the box office.

Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya (2005)

Sohail Khan acted in and produced this romcom, which starred Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. David Dhawan directed the film, which is a remake of the 1969 American film Cactus Flower. Salman portrays a doctor who is liked by his female patients but he is commitment-phobic and when things get serious he lies about his marriage. Due to this, he finds himself in a complex web of lies and is not able to process his true feelings.

Partner (2007)

This film stars Salman Khan, Govinda, Katrina Kaif, and Lara Dutta. Both the male leads are on a quest to pursue their partners, their love interests amidst tangled and chaotic situations which further leads to humor. Sohail Khan produced this comedy film which proved to be successful at the box office.

God Tussi Great Ho (2005)

This fantasy comedy stars Sohail Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Salman Khan. Sohail Khan acted in and produced this film. This film witnesses brothers Sohail Khan and Salman Khan at loggerheads with each other as they love the same girl. The story revolves around Arun who has never achieved success in his life and he blames God for this. In a chance encounter with God, he gets superpowers for 10 days which ensues chaos and comedy.

Main Aur Mrs Khanna (2009)

This 2009 romcom sees Sohail Khan as an actor and producer. Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor also star in this film. It is based on the theme of extramarital affairs and love. Both Salman and Sohail's characters fall for the same girl in the film.