On Monday night, Sohail Khan was seen at a Bandra restaurant with a mystery woman. Several photos and videos have surfaced on social media in which he is seen stepping inside his car post a dinner date. However, the identity of the woman is not known yet. Sohail got divorced from 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' star Seema Sajdeh two years back. The former couple have two kids together.

Sohail Khan clears the air on dating rumours with mystery woman

In the viral videos doing the rounds on social media, Sohail Khan can be seen stepping out of a restaurant in casual attire. He is seen followed by a young woman who follows him into his car. While the 53-year-old sits in the front seat of the car, the woman hops on to the backseat.

Clearing the air with HT City, Sohail dismissed the dating rumours and said, "No, it is not true. I am only answering you because you had the decency to question before assuming things. She is just an old friend of mine.”

About FLOBW's Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan's divorce

Seema and Sohail fell in love and eloped got married. They tied the knot in 1998 when they were in their early 20s. They filed for a divorce in 2022 and were living separately for a couple of years before that. They co-parent their two sons- Yohan and Nirvaan.

Seema who is a designer made her acting debut with the Netflix reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. It was in the season 2 of the show she opened up about her separation with Sohail. The actor also barely made an appearance on the show. Other husbands Chunky Panday, Samir Soni and Sanjay Kapoor made frequent appearance on the show.

During a recent podcast with Shivani Pau, Seema Sajdeh revealed that she had requested the producers of the show to only portray the reality of her separation from Sohail Khan in the series, being careful not to hurt anyone’s feelings in the process. “I just told my producer that look, whatever it is, it has to be the truth. As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings, " she said.

In the same interview, she was asked if there was a point when she felt like walking out of the marriage. She said that there was and she was separated from her husband for five years before they applied for divorce. “Why should I blame him, it suited both of us. Our son Nirvan was at that age where he didn’t want it but there came a time when I had to choose between my marriage and my son. My son was going down a path that I was very scared of. One morning I woke up and realised that either I focus all my energies on saving this marriage, or my son. That’s when I decided and chose him.”