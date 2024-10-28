Some netizens noticed a possible baby bump, with eagle-eyed fans speculating that Sonakshi might be pregnant, sparking rumours about whether the couple is expecting

In Pic: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Listen to this article Sonakshi Sinha pregnant? Her new post with husband Zaheer Iqbal leaves fans wondering x 00:00

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently got married in a dreamy yet intimate wedding ceremony. Sonakshi turned into a beautiful bride in a simple ivory saree, while her husband complemented her in a traditional kurta. Ever since the couple embarked on this new journey of life, they have been posting cute and lovey-dovey pictures of each other. The duo recently attended a grand Diwali party and shared dreamy pictures of their stunning outfits. Some netizens noticed a possible baby bump, with eagle-eyed fans speculating that Sonakshi might be pregnant, sparking rumours about whether the couple is expecting their first child.

Sonakshi Sinha's recent post

Sonakshi posted a series of pictures in which she looked stunning in a shiny red suit featuring beautiful mirror work, while Zaheer complemented her in a dark blue kurta paired with white pyjama. Sharing the pictures, the actress captioned them, "Guess the pookie." In the photos, the couple is seen holding their little fur baby.

As soon as Sonakshi shared the pictures, fans began reacting to them. One user commented, “Congratulations on the pregnancy!,” while another wrote: “Congrats on the little one coming soon .” Another ecstatic well-wisher commented: “Congratulations on the upcoming baby,” and someone else pointed out: “Sona looks pregnant.”

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Wedding

Sinha and Iqbal had a civil marriage ceremony followed by a star-studded reception on June 23. "...I feel that when two people are in love, nothing else matters. And I hope people have the strength to follow their hearts, which is what I did, and I’m happy," the actor told PTI, adding that she hopes everyone can live in harmony and "appreciate and respect each other wherever they come from."

When asked about the most special moments from her wedding, Sonakshi shared that there were several instances of joy that she vividly remembers, including the moment when they signed the marriage documents.

"...Just before we left for the reception and the house started to get empty as everyone was proceeding toward the venue, it was just the two of us, and we took a moment. We went up to the house that we were going to make a home with each other and paused to take it all in. We looked out at the city and just held each other," she said.