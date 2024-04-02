Scheduled to release on April 3, 'Tilasmi Bahein' promises to transport viewers into a world of splendor and allure, characteristic of Bhansali's cinematic universe

Sonakshi Sinha took to her social media handle to announce the release date of her upcoming song ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' on Netflix. The actress announced the song's arrival in the style of her character from the series.

The excitement surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' heightens with the announcement of the release of its second song, 'Tilasmi Bahein', featuring the talented Sonakshi Sinha. Following the release of the first song 'Sakal Ban', Bhansali once again promises to captivate audiences with his signature blend of grandeur, melody, and emotion.

Scheduled to release on April 3, 'Tilasmi Bahein' promises to transport viewers into a world of splendor and allure, characteristic of Bhansali's cinematic universe. Sonakshi Sinha, adorned in magnificent attire, exudes regal charm in the song's first look, igniting anticipation for her portrayal of the character 'Fareedan'. With a glimpse of her character offered in the teaser, Sonakshi assures, “Sabse keh dijiye, ki Fareedan Unke Hosh udane, kal aa rahi hai!” – hinting at the depth and intrigue awaiting audiences.

‘Tilasmi Bahein’ will offer a tantalizing glimpse into the mesmerising world meticulously crafted by Bhansali. Sonakshi’s portrayal promises to be a revelation, showcasing her versatility and allure in a role never seen before. As anticipation mounts for the unveiling of the song, expectations soar for Bhansali's magical touch to showcase enchanting melody and stunning visuals, all set against the backdrop of 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ promises to be more than just a series; it's a celebration of beauty, culture, and artistic brilliance. The unmissable series is set to launch on Netflix soon.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali talked about his directorial web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' and called it his "biggest" project. He said, "I've made big films, I enjoy making those big-scale films, and it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I've taken it up a notch. 'Heeramandi' is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special, and I have surprised myself with this one," he said.

Bhansali added, "This is not just a series; it's a world, and I am eager for audiences worldwide to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of 'Heeramandi' on Netflix. He is all set to make his OTT debut with 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' web show.

The show will start streaming on Netflix from May 1.