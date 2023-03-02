Sonakshi Sinha joins the cast of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Sonakshi is now all set to join the star-studded cast of Ali Abbas Zafar's action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha has been making waves in Bollywood as a versatile actress who can excel in various genres. She has impressed audiences and critics alike with her performances. Her range as an actress has made her a sought-after talent in the industry.

The year 2023 will witness Sonakshi in some strong power packed roles with SLB'S Heeramandi and Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby Films 'Dahaad', which also marks the digital debut of the actress. After headlining intense projects, Sonakshi had taken the route towards commerical, high entertainment film with much anticipated movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Sonakshi is now all set to join the star-studded cast of Ali Abbas Zafar's action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Sonakshi's inclusion in the cast is sure to be a major draw, as she is expected to play a pivotal role in the movie.

According to sources, the team has concluded the first schedule of the film in Mumbai and the second schedule is expected to be in Scotland and Abu Dhabi by end of March.

Speaking about her association in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sonakshi said, "I'm excited to be a part of this amazing ensemble cast for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It's always a pleasure to work with Akshay, and I'm looking forward to working with Tiger for the first time. Ali Abbas Zafar is a brilliant director, and I have no doubt that this film is going to be a blockbuster. I can't wait for audiences to see what we have in store for them."

We are excited to see the talented actress blow us away with her impressive acting skills and talent in all forthcoming projects. Fans are also eagerly waiting to witness Sonakshi's magic on screen.

