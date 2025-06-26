Sonakshi Sinha's supernatural thriller, Nikita Roy, has been postponed just a day before release, the makers confirmed. The film, which was expected to release on 27th June 2025, will now release on 18th July to avoid a clash with Maa and Kannappa

Sonakshi Sinha's Nikita Roy postponed

Just a day ahead of release, Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming supernatural thriller Nikita Roy has been postponed. The theatrical release has now been pushed to next month. The makers made an official announcement about the movie being postponed via social media. In the statement, the producers of Sonakshi's film explained the reason for the delay, citing 'battle for screens' as the reason. For the unversed, Nikita Roy was set to clash with Kajol's mythological thriller, Maa, and Vishnu Manchu's Telugu film Kannappa on June 27, 2025.

Nikita Roy postponed

The producers, on their Instagram account, released an official statement that read, “Hi guys! We have found ourselves in the midst of multiple releases and a battle for screens. With advice from our well-wishers in the fraternity, distributors, and exhibitors, we have collectively decided to push our release to the 18th of July, so that we can reach a wider audience. Thank you for the immense love you have shown for the film so far, but you’ll have to wait a little longer, and we promise you, 18th July will be worth the wait! See you in theatres!”

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, talking about Nikita Roy's clashing with Maa at the box office, director Kussh Sinha has said, "I am sure Maa is coming and that's also a big film backed by Ajay Sir and starring Kajol ma'am. It's got Vishal Furia, who is a great director in the horror genre. But no, we are very clear that our film will work on its own merit. We are not competing with Maa because that film is again in a different space. It shows a more horror aspect right from the start. Ours is a different genre. It's a supernatural mystery, but I wouldn't call it horror."

About Nikita Roy

Nikita Roy is a supernatural thriller following a gripping and mysterious narrative that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The film is helmed by Kussh Sinha, and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar amongst others. It is produced under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and Nikita Pai Films Ltd., with a release by Baweja Studios in association with Bliss Entertainment, Movies PTE Limited, and Karmic Films.

It is written by acclaimed thriller specialist Pavan Kirpalani. The production of the film is spearheaded by Nickky Khemchand Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, Dinesh Ratiram Gupta, Kinjal Ashok Ghone, and Kratos Entertainment, with co-producers Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, Chintan Dave, and Prem Raj Joshi lending their support.